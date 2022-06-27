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NIGHT SHADOWS 06262022 -- Are We At A Flash Point? Putin Mystery, Revolution, Arrival, Babylon Down
NIGHT SHADOWS
NIGHT SHADOWS
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60 views • June 27, 2022

If one drives around in the rural farmland where corn is growing, you may notice the corn, yet young, is turning brown already - not a good sign for crops - we also learn that Sun Disease appears to be the cause with excess radiation hitting the Earth - causing "sun burn" on crops, gardens, lawns and trees - Cliff High warned about all of this years ago in his "bots" and it would begin to a real problem for our world. The Bible tells us that the Sun will go into massive instability as we enter into Daniel's 70th week. Then we have a mystery in Russia with Putin being rushed to headquarters and suddenly Russian long range nuclear bombers take to the air - and then we are watching a RED REVOLUTION emerging in America as she slides into utter chaos and more...

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revolutionflashpointarrivalbabylon downradiation burnsstewartbestnightshadowslarrytaylorironmountainputinmystery
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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