NIGHT SHADOWS 06262022 -- Are We At A Flash Point? Putin Mystery, Revolution, Arrival, Babylon Down

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If one drives around in the rural farmland where corn is growing, you may notice the corn, yet young, is turning brown already - not a good sign for crops - we also learn that Sun Disease appears to be the cause with excess radiation hitting the Earth - causing "sun burn" on crops, gardens, lawns and trees - Cliff High warned about all of this years ago in his "bots" and it would begin to a real problem for our world. The Bible tells us that the Sun will go into massive instability as we enter into Daniel's 70th week. Then we have a mystery in Russia with Putin being rushed to headquarters and suddenly Russian long range nuclear bombers take to the air - and then we are watching a RED REVOLUTION emerging in America as she slides into utter chaos and more...
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