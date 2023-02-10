🇦🇺 Senator Malcolm Roberts: Shocking WHO Pandemic Treaty Update
In a rare win, the World Health Organization has backed down on proposed International Health Regulation amendments for compulsory vaccination and lockdowns.
It is a win, yet the pandemic treaty that would do the same thing again is still waiting in the wings.
🔗 SOURCE
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=6f4yfkzfSVY
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.