🇦🇺 Senator Malcolm Roberts: Shocking WHO Pandemic Treaty Update





In a rare win, the World Health Organization has backed down on proposed International Health Regulation amendments for compulsory vaccination and lockdowns.





It is a win, yet the pandemic treaty that would do the same thing again is still waiting in the wings.





