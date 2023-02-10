Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
🇦🇺 Senator Malcolm Roberts: Shocking WHO Pandemic Treaty Update
161 views
channel image
Puretrauma357
Published 15 hours ago |

🇦🇺 Senator Malcolm Roberts: Shocking WHO Pandemic Treaty Update


In a rare win, the World Health Organization has backed down on proposed International Health Regulation amendments for compulsory vaccination and lockdowns.


It is a win, yet the pandemic treaty that would do the same thing again is still waiting in the wings.


🔗 SOURCE

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=6f4yfkzfSVY


Keywords
robertstreatyupdatesenator malcolmshocking who pandemic

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket