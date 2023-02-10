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🇦🇺 Senator Malcolm Roberts: Shocking WHO Pandemic Treaty Update
In a rare win, the World Health Organization has backed down on proposed International Health Regulation amendments for compulsory vaccination and lockdowns.
It is a win, yet the pandemic treaty that would do the same thing again is still waiting in the wings.
🔗 SOURCE
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=6f4yfkzfSVY