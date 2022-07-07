John O'Looney shows blockages removed from blood vessels of young man who died suddenly (SADS).

The man who died was triple COVID vaxxed, under 30 years old, fit, and had no comorbidities.

SOURCE

https://odysee.com/Interview-ICR:d66a61dfe05460ff77833f31e8a7ebac3331116c

Segment starts around 17m13s and 23m53s.

Matthew 24:21 - In fact, unless those days were cut short, no flesh would be saved; but on account of the chosen ones those days will be cut short.

Mirrored - Covid-19-hoax

Thanks to Brenda C for Link