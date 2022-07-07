John O'Looney shows blockages removed from blood vessels of young man who died suddenly (SADS).

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The man who died was triple COVID vaxxed, under 30 years old, fit, and had no comorbidities.
SOURCE
https://odysee.com/Interview-ICR:d66a61dfe05460ff77833f31e8a7ebac3331116c
Segment starts around 17m13s and 23m53s.
Matthew 24:21 - In fact, unless those days were cut short, no flesh would be saved; but on account of the chosen ones those days will be cut short.
Mirrored - Covid-19-hoax
Thanks to Brenda C for Link