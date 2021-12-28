UK Funeral Director: There’s Been a 600% Increase in Thrombotic Deaths This Year

UK Funeral Director: There’s Been a 600% Increase in Thrombotic Deaths This YearO’Looney anticipates a vaccine passport will be issued for him, or rather for funeral directors generally, to be able to do their business and pick up bodies. He then plans to close his business. He will refuse the ‘vaccine’ for himself.2020 death rates were slightly lower than in 2019 despite what the media reported.He’s seen people who’ve gone to stage 4 cancer because they can’t get any kind of medical appointment due to ‘Covid’. But the issue of medical neglect is waking people up and creating a lot of anger. One of his clients had to go to hospital for a minor procedure; they coerced her into getting the jab and she died 90 minutes later. The coroner’s report lists thrombosis as the cause of death; she had been incised from ankle to hip to find the blood clot, which is an acknowledgement of the medical problem. The family are furious and no-one will listen. YET THE DEATH IS NOT CONSIDERED DUE TO THE VACCINE UNTIL 14 DAYS HAVE ELAPSED.LINK TO WHOLE STORY BELOW...............