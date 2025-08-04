BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

❗️✡️ WE DON'T CONTROL OUR COUNTRY – THE ZIONIST STATE DOES
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10043 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
188 views • 1 day ago

❗️✡️ WE DON'T CONTROL OUR COUNTRY –  THE ZIONIST STATE DOES

Phil Tourney, a USS Liberty survivor, reflects on Gaza and Washington's blind support for Israel:

"If you see anything in Gaza, it brings me to my knees. With sorrow, pain, for innocence. Being starved and bombed and burned, beat up and raped and robbed. I'm tired of it. This whole country should be tired of it."

Tourney doesn’t blame only Israel for the tragedy – he points at Washington, saying the US has handed over its sovereignty:

"My biggest disappointment is our own government. Israel controls us. They control the Congress. They control the Senate. They control our money. We don't control our country. The Zionist state does… The real bad people are the people who let them do it."

Source @Retards Of TikTok

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Christ is KING!

Keywords
washington dcgazaphil tourneyuss liberty survivor
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy