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Genocide Conspiracy! Uphold your Oath Government officials!! WHO Takeover! Dr. Malone, Ukraine Footage, Snake Venom in action!
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171 views • April 18, 2022
1. Ukraine footage from Mariupol https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jdfTEgC4kIw
2. Snake venom video from December: https://www.bitchute.com/video/5zkxaM1MNvTE/
3. Dr. Malone discusses globalist conspiracy. https://rumble.com/v118tgp-dr.-malone-lays-out-why-globalists-are-the-threat-to-humanity.html
5. Astrid Stuckleberger on WHO TAKEOVER with their Pandemic “treaty”!https://www.bitchute.com/video/uaY9CXHOJJpy/
6. Kolomoysky and Zelensky: https://youtu.be/MXgli7TpINw
7. Airline pilot heart stops after landing: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2022/04/bioweapon-jabbed-commercial-airline-pilots-heart-stops-in-cockpit-mere-minutes-after-landing/
7. Florida AG speaks of Biden rollback of Title 42! https://youtu.be/TmNPILkfKp4
You can support the channel via The PayPal link: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
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2. Snake venom video from December: https://www.bitchute.com/video/5zkxaM1MNvTE/
3. Dr. Malone discusses globalist conspiracy. https://rumble.com/v118tgp-dr.-malone-lays-out-why-globalists-are-the-threat-to-humanity.html
5. Astrid Stuckleberger on WHO TAKEOVER with their Pandemic “treaty”!https://www.bitchute.com/video/uaY9CXHOJJpy/
6. Kolomoysky and Zelensky: https://youtu.be/MXgli7TpINw
7. Airline pilot heart stops after landing: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2022/04/bioweapon-jabbed-commercial-airline-pilots-heart-stops-in-cockpit-mere-minutes-after-landing/
7. Florida AG speaks of Biden rollback of Title 42! https://youtu.be/TmNPILkfKp4
You can support the channel via The PayPal link: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
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