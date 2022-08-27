Miles Guo: The Covid vaccine controversy and climate change will bring about a huge moment in human history

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https://gnews.org/post/p1dq2965f
08/25/2022 Miles Guo says: The people of the New Federal State of China should be extremely grateful. At this most critical and historical moment in humans, we are a group of people that escaped the Covid jab. And we have our own social platform. The Covid vaccine controversy and climate change will bring about a huge moment in human history. It is going to be a historical moment we have never seen before