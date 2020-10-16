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Lincoln Project self-BTFO with Regeneron Trump advertisement
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45 views • October 16, 2020
The NeverTrumper "Lincoln Project", which is a disgrace to Lincoln, tried to meme and insult Trump getting Regeneron to beat the Covid. Unfortunately it turned out to be a pretty good look for... Trump and Regeneron. Another classic self-BTFO just like the "SS Trump Joepedo" meme.
TheDonald.Win link: https://thedonald.win/p/HrAmM6Q0/they-actually-think-this-makes-t/c/
Streamable link: https://streamable.com/xl0rqc
TheDonald.Win link: https://thedonald.win/p/HrAmM6Q0/they-actually-think-this-makes-t/c/
Streamable link: https://streamable.com/xl0rqc
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