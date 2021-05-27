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#BEEFGATE: War On Meat & Food Science Censorship Exposed
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12 views • May 27, 2021
A silent war is being waged on our food supply. Tonight we get a rare glimpse into the operations of the well-oiled machine that is incessantly at work to strip you of your ability to feed your family. Watch this video to see just how far Harvard and Yale professors will go in order to censor studies demonstrating that beef is perfectly healthy. #BEEFGATE
FULL SHOW NOTES: http://www.iceagefarmer.com/2020/01/23/beefgate-war-on-meat-food-science-censorship-exposed/
d.tube: https://d.tube/#!/v/iceagefarmer/51o75iwpqjt
bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/r9cXObHlbPVV/
FULL SHOW NOTES: http://www.iceagefarmer.com/2020/01/23/beefgate-war-on-meat-food-science-censorship-exposed/
d.tube: https://d.tube/#!/v/iceagefarmer/51o75iwpqjt
bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/r9cXObHlbPVV/
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