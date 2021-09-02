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Good VS Evil! They Do Not Fear Us....Yet! Joel & Pat's Wake Up Call 09-02-2021
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30 views • September 02, 2021
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“When governments fear the people, there is liberty. When the people fear the government, there is tyranny.”
Thomas Jefferson
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Article Links:
https://twitter.com/ABCmediawatch/status/1428495793363636227?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1428495793363636227%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rt.com%2Fnews%2F532575-australia-satan-worship-tv%2F
https://www.rt.com/news/532575-australia-satan-worship-tv/
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/freedom-of-information-responses-from-the-mhra-week-commencing-17-may-2021/freedom-of-information-request-about-the-bill-and-melinda-gates-foundation-foi-21-509
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“When governments fear the people, there is liberty. When the people fear the government, there is tyranny.”
Thomas Jefferson
Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
Waking the Future Telegram Channel (Updates): https://t.me/wakingthefuture
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/WakingtheFuture
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://twitter.com/ABCmediawatch/status/1428495793363636227?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1428495793363636227%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rt.com%2Fnews%2F532575-australia-satan-worship-tv%2F
https://www.rt.com/news/532575-australia-satan-worship-tv/
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/freedom-of-information-responses-from-the-mhra-week-commencing-17-may-2021/freedom-of-information-request-about-the-bill-and-melinda-gates-foundation-foi-21-509
Thumbnail Link:
https://www.azquotes.com/picture-quotes/quote-the-fear-of-death-is-the-beginning-of-slavery-robert-anton-wilson-42-46-45.jpg
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