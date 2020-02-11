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Vanessa Beeley Interview - Turkey & US Openly Protect Extremists In Idlib As Lies Begin To Crumble
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6 views • February 11, 2020
Joining me today is Vanessa Beeley, an independent investigative journalist and photographer who has worked extensively in the Middle East – on the ground in Syria, Egypt, Iraq and Palestine, and has covering the conflict in Yemen since 2015. In 2018, Vanessa was named one of the 238 most respected journalists in the UK by the British National Council for the Training of Journalists. In 2019, Vanessa was among the recipients of the Serena Shim Award for uncompromising integrity in journalism. Today we are discussing Syria, Idlib and the wall of propaganda surrounding all of it.
Vanessa Beeley's Links:
https://www.patreon.com/vanessabeeley
https://twitter.com/vanessabeeley?lang=en
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqySDfPcmKYq6oUeC03y57A
https://21stcenturywire.com/author/21vbeeley/
Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:
https://truthclothing.io/collections/tlav
Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:
https://www.patreon.com/TheLastAmericanVagabond
http://paypal.me/TLAVagabond
* * *
Source Material:
https://twitter.com/walid970721/status/1224726286649692160
https://twitter.com/walid970721/status/1225417017668358144
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vsvBqtg2RM0
https://twitter.com/MGhorab3/status/1226542894489776130?s=20
https://twitter.com/eha_news/status/1226459403873914880
https://twitter.com/ShehabiFares/status/1221451743176941568
https://www.syrianews.cc/nato-allies-hold-emergency-unsc-meeting-to-save-al-qaeda-in-idlib/
https://twitter.com/ShehabiFares/status/1221451743176941568
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/meet-moderate-rebel-just-arrested-france-war-crimes-syria
https://twitter.com/VanessaBeeley/status/1159362384433221633
https://southfront.org/white-helmets-preparing-a-false-flag-chemical-attack-near-aleppo-russian-reconciliation-center/
https://www.patreon.com/posts/syrian-arab-army-33760402?utm_medium=post_notification_email&utm_source=post_link&utm_campaign=patron_engagement
https://www.patreon.com/posts/aleppo-voices-33760067?utm_medium=post_notification_email&utm_source=post_link&utm_campaign=patron_engagement
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/meet-moderate-rebel-just-arrested-france-war-crimes-syria
https://twitter.com/VanessaBeeley/status/1159362384433221633
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/480341-sama-oscar-aleppo-syria/
https://www.patreon.com/posts/white-helmets-up-33872206?utm_medium=post_notification_email&utm_source=post_link&utm_campaign=patron_engagement
https://twitter.com/walid970721/status/1224726286649692160
https://twitter.com/oulosP/status/1225775165595734016
https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202002081078261607-douma-incident-why-whistleblowers-accounts-hold-more-credibility-than-bald-assertions-by-opcw/
https://twitter.com/AWAKEALERT/status/1225664359801556993
https://twitter.com/AWAKEALERT/status/1225784609100587008
https://twitter.com/BGMilitary/status/1226392079787593730
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/syria-russia-publish-evidence-us-weapons-recovered-idlib-terrorist-enclave
https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/.premium-israel-just-admitted-arming-anti-assad-syrian-rebels-big-mistake-1.6894850
https://www.mintpressnews.com/the-last-bus-to-idlib-terrorist-safe-haven-in-syria-faces-a-cleaning-out/246956/
https://www.mintpressnews.com/white-helmets-hospitals-idlib-syria/259111/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZBmd2KlIVZA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iA16e4_l2ec
https://twitter.com/sahouraxo/status/1225529571082166272
https://www.rt.com/news/480281-israel-strike-damascus-civilian-flight/
https://www.mintpressnews.com/syrias-rukban-little-more-than-a-u-s-controlled-concentration-camp-and-the-pentagon-wont-let-refugees-leave/256689/
https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/31753/russia-re-ups-offer-to-arm-iraq-with-s-400-air-defenses-as-relations-with-the-u-s-sour
https://www.yenisafak.com/en/world/iraqconsiders-buying-russian-s-400-missile-system-as-mideast-tensionsboil-3509546
https://caitlinjohnstone.com/2019/11/17/the-hugely-important-opcw-scandal-keeps-unfolding-heres-why-no-ones-talking-about-it/
https://original.antiwar.com/dave_decamp/2020/02/09/opcw-tries-to-discredit-whistleblowers-in-response-to-douma-leaks/
https://theintercept.com/2018/03/29/john-bolton-trump-bush-bustani-kids-opcw/
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/meet-moderate-rebel-just-arrested-france-war-crimes-syria
https://twitter.com/AWAKEALERT/status/1225784609100587008
https://21stcenturywire.com/2019/05/24/sky-news-collaborates-with-idlib-terrorists-to-create-syria-war-propaganda/
http://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/propaganda/500000-syrian-refugees-return-govt-controlled-areas-syria/
http://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/world/last-bus-idlib-terrorist-safe-haven-syria-about-face-cleaning-out/
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2019/05/24/596756/Syria-Idlib-evacuation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yllQYRxvCYA
Vanessa Beeley's Links:
https://www.patreon.com/vanessabeeley
https://twitter.com/vanessabeeley?lang=en
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqySDfPcmKYq6oUeC03y57A
https://21stcenturywire.com/author/21vbeeley/
Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:
https://truthclothing.io/collections/tlav
Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:
https://www.patreon.com/TheLastAmericanVagabond
http://paypal.me/TLAVagabond
* * *
Source Material:
https://twitter.com/walid970721/status/1224726286649692160
https://twitter.com/walid970721/status/1225417017668358144
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vsvBqtg2RM0
https://twitter.com/MGhorab3/status/1226542894489776130?s=20
https://twitter.com/eha_news/status/1226459403873914880
https://twitter.com/ShehabiFares/status/1221451743176941568
https://www.syrianews.cc/nato-allies-hold-emergency-unsc-meeting-to-save-al-qaeda-in-idlib/
https://twitter.com/ShehabiFares/status/1221451743176941568
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/meet-moderate-rebel-just-arrested-france-war-crimes-syria
https://twitter.com/VanessaBeeley/status/1159362384433221633
https://southfront.org/white-helmets-preparing-a-false-flag-chemical-attack-near-aleppo-russian-reconciliation-center/
https://www.patreon.com/posts/syrian-arab-army-33760402?utm_medium=post_notification_email&utm_source=post_link&utm_campaign=patron_engagement
https://www.patreon.com/posts/aleppo-voices-33760067?utm_medium=post_notification_email&utm_source=post_link&utm_campaign=patron_engagement
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/meet-moderate-rebel-just-arrested-france-war-crimes-syria
https://twitter.com/VanessaBeeley/status/1159362384433221633
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/480341-sama-oscar-aleppo-syria/
https://www.patreon.com/posts/white-helmets-up-33872206?utm_medium=post_notification_email&utm_source=post_link&utm_campaign=patron_engagement
https://twitter.com/walid970721/status/1224726286649692160
https://twitter.com/oulosP/status/1225775165595734016
https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202002081078261607-douma-incident-why-whistleblowers-accounts-hold-more-credibility-than-bald-assertions-by-opcw/
https://twitter.com/AWAKEALERT/status/1225664359801556993
https://twitter.com/AWAKEALERT/status/1225784609100587008
https://twitter.com/BGMilitary/status/1226392079787593730
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/syria-russia-publish-evidence-us-weapons-recovered-idlib-terrorist-enclave
https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/.premium-israel-just-admitted-arming-anti-assad-syrian-rebels-big-mistake-1.6894850
https://www.mintpressnews.com/the-last-bus-to-idlib-terrorist-safe-haven-in-syria-faces-a-cleaning-out/246956/
https://www.mintpressnews.com/white-helmets-hospitals-idlib-syria/259111/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZBmd2KlIVZA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iA16e4_l2ec
https://twitter.com/sahouraxo/status/1225529571082166272
https://www.rt.com/news/480281-israel-strike-damascus-civilian-flight/
https://www.mintpressnews.com/syrias-rukban-little-more-than-a-u-s-controlled-concentration-camp-and-the-pentagon-wont-let-refugees-leave/256689/
https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/31753/russia-re-ups-offer-to-arm-iraq-with-s-400-air-defenses-as-relations-with-the-u-s-sour
https://www.yenisafak.com/en/world/iraqconsiders-buying-russian-s-400-missile-system-as-mideast-tensionsboil-3509546
https://caitlinjohnstone.com/2019/11/17/the-hugely-important-opcw-scandal-keeps-unfolding-heres-why-no-ones-talking-about-it/
https://original.antiwar.com/dave_decamp/2020/02/09/opcw-tries-to-discredit-whistleblowers-in-response-to-douma-leaks/
https://theintercept.com/2018/03/29/john-bolton-trump-bush-bustani-kids-opcw/
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/meet-moderate-rebel-just-arrested-france-war-crimes-syria
https://twitter.com/AWAKEALERT/status/1225784609100587008
https://21stcenturywire.com/2019/05/24/sky-news-collaborates-with-idlib-terrorists-to-create-syria-war-propaganda/
http://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/propaganda/500000-syrian-refugees-return-govt-controlled-areas-syria/
http://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/world/last-bus-idlib-terrorist-safe-haven-syria-about-face-cleaning-out/
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2019/05/24/596756/Syria-Idlib-evacuation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yllQYRxvCYA
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