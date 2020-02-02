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Climate Action Plan, Resilient Cities Assisted by Rothschild and Rockefeller
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122 views • February 02, 2020
StopTheCrime.net
Kill Cities by Rothschild and Rockefeller
http://stopthecrime.net
Special Intro: Clint Eastwood "Stop the NWO" - Sand Pebbles Production
Conspiracy Theory?
Do your homework yourself, here is a start:
Climate Action Plans
https://www.c2es.org/document/climate-action-plans/
Pioneered by The Rockefeller Foundation
https://www.100resilientcities.org/
Resilient Cities
https://www.oecd.org/cfe/regional-policy/United%20States.pdf..
George Soros Hails Groundbreaking Agreement on Climate Change
https://www.opensocietyfoundations.org/newsroom/george-soros-hails-groundbreaking-agreement-climate
Climate Action - United Nations Sustainable Development
https://www.un.org/sustainabledevelopment/climate-change/
The Hoaxes of Deborah Tavares (conspiracy, weaponized weather, fires, depopulation)
https://www.waccobb.net/forums/showthread.php?130336-The-hoaxes-of-deborah-tavares-(conspiracy-weaponized-weather-fires-depopulation)
Defend Mankind from the Satanic Climate-Change Swindle
https://larouchepub.com/eiw/public/greenfascismpromo/pdf/04-09_Greenfascism.pdf
CLUB OF ROME, VATICAN AND CLIMATE AGENDA
http://www.end-times-prophecy.org/club-of-rome-climate.html
Climate Change: The minions of satan are planning to scare you
http://www.jesusmariasite.org/climate-change-the-minions-of-satan-are-planning-to-scare-you/
Kill Cities by Rothschild and Rockefeller
http://stopthecrime.net
Special Intro: Clint Eastwood "Stop the NWO" - Sand Pebbles Production
Conspiracy Theory?
Do your homework yourself, here is a start:
Climate Action Plans
https://www.c2es.org/document/climate-action-plans/
Pioneered by The Rockefeller Foundation
https://www.100resilientcities.org/
Resilient Cities
https://www.oecd.org/cfe/regional-policy/United%20States.pdf..
George Soros Hails Groundbreaking Agreement on Climate Change
https://www.opensocietyfoundations.org/newsroom/george-soros-hails-groundbreaking-agreement-climate
Climate Action - United Nations Sustainable Development
https://www.un.org/sustainabledevelopment/climate-change/
The Hoaxes of Deborah Tavares (conspiracy, weaponized weather, fires, depopulation)
https://www.waccobb.net/forums/showthread.php?130336-The-hoaxes-of-deborah-tavares-(conspiracy-weaponized-weather-fires-depopulation)
Defend Mankind from the Satanic Climate-Change Swindle
https://larouchepub.com/eiw/public/greenfascismpromo/pdf/04-09_Greenfascism.pdf
CLUB OF ROME, VATICAN AND CLIMATE AGENDA
http://www.end-times-prophecy.org/club-of-rome-climate.html
Climate Change: The minions of satan are planning to scare you
http://www.jesusmariasite.org/climate-change-the-minions-of-satan-are-planning-to-scare-you/
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