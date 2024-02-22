The dog was chained on the train track. When she saw the train coming, she was extremely panicked

Pitiful Animal





As you could see Previvault was in terrible condition.





She was most likely abandoned a long time ago.





She was a dog with long, dirty, white hair.





The hair at the ear even touched the road surface, it brought along a lot of dirt.





One of her eyes also had a tumor that limited her vision.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GD8GivlFe6w