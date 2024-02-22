The dog was chained on the train track. When she saw the train coming, she was extremely panicked

Pitiful Animal
Feb 22, 2024
As you could see Previvault was in terrible condition.
She was most likely abandoned a long time ago.
She was a dog with long, dirty, white hair.
The hair at the ear even touched the road surface, it brought along a lot of dirt.
One of her eyes also had a tumor that limited her vision.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GD8GivlFe6w
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.