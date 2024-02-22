Create New Account
The dog was chained on the train track. When she saw the train coming, she was extremely panicked
channel image
High Hopes
3062 Subscribers
Published Yesterday

Pitiful Animal


Feb 22, 2024


As you could see Previvault was in terrible condition.


She was most likely abandoned a long time ago.


She was a dog with long, dirty, white hair.


The hair at the ear even touched the road surface, it brought along a lot of dirt.


One of her eyes also had a tumor that limited her vision.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GD8GivlFe6w

Keywords
tumordogtraintrackrescuepanickedabandonedchainedpitiful animal

