America Unhinged w/ Melissa Red Pill & Dave Racer

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(Segment #2) - Melissa Red Pill the World, host of the Freedom Force Battalion joined us to talk about her program and some new insights on the days in which we are living. Watch her program every Wed from 11-Noon EST of the Brighteon.TV network. Website: https://freedomforce.live/