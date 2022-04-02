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💥💥The Proof: Crimes Against Humanity Have Been Committed! 💥💥
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31 views • April 02, 2022
As more and more information comes out of the released Pfizer documents, it is painting a picture than can no longer be ignored or slipped under the rug.
Dr. Naomi Wolf and her team of 2,500 volunteers have been finding many shocking facts that were known for a while by the company, but before now were never made public.
Watch this episode of Renegade Media News, then share it. These messages MUST get out there so that our loved ones can make informed decisions going forward.
Follow our Telegram channel for more: https://t.me/renegademedia
Dr. Naomi Wolf and her team of 2,500 volunteers have been finding many shocking facts that were known for a while by the company, but before now were never made public.
Watch this episode of Renegade Media News, then share it. These messages MUST get out there so that our loved ones can make informed decisions going forward.
Follow our Telegram channel for more: https://t.me/renegademedia
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