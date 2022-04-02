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💥💥The Proof: Crimes Against Humanity Have Been Committed! 💥💥
Renegade Media
Renegade Media
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31 views • April 02, 2022
As more and more information comes out of the released Pfizer documents, it is painting a picture than can no longer be ignored or slipped under the rug.

Dr. Naomi Wolf and her team of 2,500 volunteers have been finding many shocking facts that were known for a while by the company, but before now were never made public.

Watch this episode of Renegade Media News, then share it. These messages MUST get out there so that our loved ones can make informed decisions going forward.

Follow our Telegram channel for more: https://t.me/renegademedia
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white housecrimeinjuryvaccineinformed consentfaucinaomi wolfpfizer
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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