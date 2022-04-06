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Dude's Gotta Go
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35 views • April 06, 2022
The Writing Is On The Wall
* No one really wanted [Bidan] to be president.
* It is sad to see what’s now happening to him.
* The media are suddenly leaving him out to dry.
* Even AOC got the memo.
* Dems and media have decided to jettison him.
* Dem party hive: everyone is replaceable.
* Who will the Dem monarchy replace him with?
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 5 April 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6303011639001
* No one really wanted [Bidan] to be president.
* It is sad to see what’s now happening to him.
* The media are suddenly leaving him out to dry.
* Even AOC got the memo.
* Dems and media have decided to jettison him.
* Dem party hive: everyone is replaceable.
* Who will the Dem monarchy replace him with?
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 5 April 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6303011639001
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