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God Does Not Want ANYONE To Be Lost
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82 views • February 14, 2022
God does not want anyone to be lost. We are the ones who reject him, and are lost due to our own free will. God won't take away our free will and turn us into robots, but he will also strive for us for as long as there is a chance that we can be saved.
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