ADAM, EVE, CAIN & SATAN: GARDEN OF EDEN 1B; Rev 12:9, 1 John 3:1-24; Gen 3:1-24; 18:1-33; 20240925
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
22 views • 7 months ago

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)


10 In this the children of God are manifest, and the children of the devil: whosoever doeth not righteousness is not of God, neither he that loveth not his brother.

11 For this is the message that ye heard from the beginning, that we should love one another.

12 Not as Cain, who was of that wicked one, and slew his brother. And wherefore slew he him? Because his own works were evil, and his brother's righteous.

* * * *

Learn more at:

First Century Gospel Church:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch,

www.FCGCHURCHES.org and https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4

Email: [email protected]    

