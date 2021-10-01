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10 1 21 RED OCTOBER Durham subpoenas whistleblowers AZ in the crosshairs PRAY
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David Harris and Trump
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16-year-old dies after VAX
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CA PD resigns over mandate
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Whistleblower lawsuit video
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/3783
Durham issues new subpoenas
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1995 speech predicting future
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noblegoldinvestments.com
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
———————————— ✅ Enjoy The Healthy Aging Support of Collagen 🔥
Get 51% Off Here ➡️ (http://healthwithawk.com/)
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
————————————————
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*We Can Act Liberty Conference
https://www.wecanact.net/
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
DAVID AND GOLIATH - RARE ACCURATE VERSION | Best Bible Stories
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cU4jyutnK_E
How to make HCQ https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
Amazing information and support to fight the COVID hoax + download form to refuse COVID-19 Vaccine https://vaxxchoice.com/
Fight the Mandates site https://fightthemandates.godaddysites.com/
Whistleblower dead
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/42501
Witch poster for healing without vax
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/42455
Lib ad makes Ron DeSantis look awesome
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/42549
Durham talked about on FOX
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/42545
David Harris and Trump
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/3797
16-year-old dies after VAX
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/3795
CA PD resigns over mandate
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/3791
Whistleblower lawsuit video
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/3783
Durham issues new subpoenas
https://t.me/RealDonaldoTrumpo/3651
1995 speech predicting future
https://t.me/cbknews/9347
LA City Council calls anti vexers…well you know
https://t.me/CovidRedPills/7503
Baby breastfed vax reaction
https://t.me/gracevb/5643
Girl defends her life at the school board
https://t.me/CovidRedPills/7489
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndWeKnow?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
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