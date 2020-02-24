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The British East India Company: The Occupy & Rule of India
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229 views • February 24, 2020
The British East India Company: The Occupy & Rule of India

A group of seafarers with the intention of trade set up a company called the East India Company in 1600. Their aim was to look for a route to trade with the East Indies. On one such voyage Vasco-da-Gama discovered the city of Calicut and went back with booty of spices and news that the country he had disembarked was one with huge potential for raw materials and human resources. Though it was the Portuguese who realized that natural resources were available in plenty it was the English who capitalized on this. In a fairy tale like ending they got the rights to set up factories from the numerous small kingdoms and slowly weaned their way into the politics of the kingdoms. Using the jealousies of the several kingdoms and fanning the egos of the rulers they slowly established themselves as a major partner in running the country. Soon the blessings of the Queen and the British government were obtained and East India Company came to rule India for over 200 years. The video aims to capture the journey from a trading company to a political entity.

Source: The Open Book

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

More at: https://www.forum.truthernetwork.com/index.php?topic=84.0
Keywords
governmentrothschildindiayalebritish empirebank of englandpiratesmasonic criminal networkthe british east india company
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