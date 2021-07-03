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Why are Sabbath-keeping churches divided?
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40 views • July 03, 2021
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Credits to the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church (SSR).
The video was produced during Sabbath worship services on Sabbath morning, June 26, 2021. I was assigned by pastor Craig to respond to a question on why Sabbath-keeping churches divided.
This video looks at the falling away of the Seventh Day Adventist church and the Seventh Day Remnant church and the lack of unity among Sabbath-keeping churches.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) in the Philippines with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
As I’m about to be shut down completely by YouTube, I invite you to subscribe to my Follower of Christ777 channel on the following platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I2E8pd9uLeTM/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/followerofchrist777
UGETube: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Follower%20of%20Christ777
iConnectFX: https://iconnectfx.com/ERFx/Videos.aspx
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Follower_of_Christ777:7
For pastoral advice, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
Credits to the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church (SSR).
The video was produced during Sabbath worship services on Sabbath morning, June 26, 2021. I was assigned by pastor Craig to respond to a question on why Sabbath-keeping churches divided.
This video looks at the falling away of the Seventh Day Adventist church and the Seventh Day Remnant church and the lack of unity among Sabbath-keeping churches.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) in the Philippines with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
As I’m about to be shut down completely by YouTube, I invite you to subscribe to my Follower of Christ777 channel on the following platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I2E8pd9uLeTM/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/followerofchrist777
UGETube: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Follower%20of%20Christ777
iConnectFX: https://iconnectfx.com/ERFx/Videos.aspx
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Follower_of_Christ777:7
For pastoral advice, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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