The Useless Class

Yuval Noah Harari address to the Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs. He talks about Automation and the rise of the “useless class.” This man is dumber than dumb. This is just another one Schwab’s mouthpieces from the World Economic Forum. This is another push toward the World Economic Forum’s goal of government control – you need us but we don’t need you. When Hitler’s classified people as “useless eaters.” he simply murdered them.

History tells us that farming is certainly not a low-skill profession. Look at what happened when Mao killed off all the farmers in China. A low-paying profession does not mean it is low-skilled.

We need to teach people what we have always taught people from the beginning of history. We need to teach them to read, write and to be able to calculate things. Give people these skills and they’ll be able to work the rest out for themselves as things develop.

They need to be taught to question everything and accept nothing on authority, only that which can be proven. We need to teach children to think independently. It’s not about the elites, it’s about ‘We the People.’ If any body is useless, it’s Yuval Noah Harari for being so incredibly stupid. Be wary of any global agency that refers to portions of the population as “useless.”