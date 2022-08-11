Fox News Stuns World With Unfiltered Truth: "This Vaccine Is the Most Dangerous Vaccine Ever Created"

Steve Kirsch: "Hundreds of thousands of Americans have been killed by this vaccine, and millions have been injured."



"Wayne Root. He had a wedding eight months ago ... And he found that of the 100 people that were vaccinated, he had 26 people who were seriously injured, and he had 7 people who died. And in the unvaccinated group, he had 0 and 0. That it's statistically impossible if the vaccines are safe."

Video via https://t.me/realKarliBonne/112184



