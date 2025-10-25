BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
What is Christian Nationalism?
LastChristian
LastChristian
31 views • 1 day ago

In this powerful and eye-opening episode, hosts JD Williams and Mark Sutherland take an unfiltered look at one of the most controversial topics in modern culture , Christian Nationalism. What does it really mean? Is it a call to restore godly principles in government, or a distortion of true biblical faith?

From both American and British perspectives, JD and Mark dissect how the term has been twisted by media, politics, and even religious institutions. They explore the heart of the issue through Scripture, separating truth from deception using the New King James Version (NKJV) of the Bible as their foundation.

Together, they expose the dangers of blending national pride with spiritual identity and reveal how this modern movement parallels the rise of globalism and the coming one-world system. Each segment pulls back the curtain on the battle between patriotism and idolatry, political zeal and genuine discipleship, and the ever-present temptation to build kingdoms of man instead of serving the Kingdom of God.

Listeners will be challenged to discern where loyalty truly belongs. Not to any flag or earthly power, but to Christ alone, the returning King.

bible prophecyend timesone world governmentbiblical truthkingdom of godtower of babelevangelicalbiblical worldviewmark sutherlandrevelation 17christian unitychurch and stateprophetic insightprophetic teachingchristian nationalismmodern churchconservative christianchristian worldviewgenesis 11revelation radiolast christian radiojd williamsamerica under godpatriotism vs idolatrybabel prophecy
