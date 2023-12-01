BIG Plans For FAN Next Year. Donate Today To Our 2024 Fundraiser!





Nov 30, 2023

2024 is shaping up to be the biggest year EVER for the Fluoride Action Network.





* TSCA Fluoride Lawsuit Finale

* Lawsuit Deposition Videos Released

* Fluoride Freedom Of Information Act (FOIA) Files Released

* NTP Neurotoxicity Report Published

* More Fluoride/IQ Studies

* Several Communities Working To Stop Fluoridation

* So Much More





You can support our efforts in 2024 by making a tax-deductible donation today: https://npowebdonation.networkforgood.org/1415005





Thank you for your support!