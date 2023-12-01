Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BIG Plans For FAN Next Year. Donate Today To Our 2024 Fundraiser!
channel image
What is happening
9142 Subscribers
Shop now
10 views
Published Yesterday


fluoridealert

Nov 30, 2023

2024 is shaping up to be the biggest year EVER for the Fluoride Action Network.


* TSCA Fluoride Lawsuit Finale

* Lawsuit Deposition Videos Released

* Fluoride Freedom Of Information Act (FOIA) Files Released

* NTP Neurotoxicity Report Published

* More Fluoride/IQ Studies

* Several Communities Working To Stop Fluoridation

* So Much More


You can support our efforts in 2024 by making a tax-deductible donation today: https://npowebdonation.networkforgood.org/1415005


Thank you for your support!

Keywords
poisonfluoridedonatefundraiserfluoridealert

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket