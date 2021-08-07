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Brad Barton Confirms Devolution
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125 views • August 07, 2021
Brad Barton video (originally sourced from Telegram); anonymous (but verified) "Fed" agent confirms DJT is still Commander in Chief and other details re: 17 etc.
www.bradbartonusa.com
potentially related link:
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/devolution
www.bradbartonusa.com
potentially related link:
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/devolution
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