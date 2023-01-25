https://gettr.com/post/p267fk46aa8

1/22/2023【2023 Chinese New Year Celebration】Nickie Lum Davis pleaded guilty in 2020 and was just sentenced to 24 months in prison (rather than 130-year imprisonment), what is the story behind this? UBS litigation in London was recently updated as well that they wanted to settle the case with Luc Despins, the so-called trustee, why is that?

#NickieLumDavis #DOJcorruptioncase #UBSlitigation #DOJcorruption #SpeakerMcCarthy





1/22/2023【2023春节大直播】2020年司法部案中的戴维斯刚刚被判刑两年半（而非130年），背后有什么故事？瑞银案在伦敦也有消息了，据说要跟卢克和解，却是为何？

#司法部腐败案 #戴维斯 #瑞银案 #司法部腐败 #麦卡锡议长





