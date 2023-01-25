https://gettr.com/post/p267fk46aa8
1/22/2023【2023 Chinese New Year Celebration】Nickie Lum Davis pleaded guilty in 2020 and was just sentenced to 24 months in prison (rather than 130-year imprisonment), what is the story behind this? UBS litigation in London was recently updated as well that they wanted to settle the case with Luc Despins, the so-called trustee, why is that?
#NickieLumDavis #DOJcorruptioncase #UBSlitigation #DOJcorruption #SpeakerMcCarthy
1/22/2023【2023春节大直播】2020年司法部案中的戴维斯刚刚被判刑两年半（而非130年），背后有什么故事？瑞银案在伦敦也有消息了，据说要跟卢克和解，却是为何？
#司法部腐败案 #戴维斯 #瑞银案 #司法部腐败 #麦卡锡议长
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.