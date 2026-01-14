Walk-Ins, Soul Transference Our Galactic Family with Sheila Seppi Part 1

Quick recap. Part 1 of 2. Sheila Seppi's website is https://www.sheilaseppi.com/ .

On Jan. 9, 2026, Sheila Seppi, a walk-in who experienced a profound transformation in 1999, shared her unique journey and insights about extraterrestrial life, soul transference, and spiritual awakening. She discussed her mission to assist humanity's spiritual evolution and described her experiences with various extraterrestrial beings, including Arcturians, Andromedans, and Mantids. Sheila emphasized the importance of personal discernment and detachment when navigating complex information about UFOs and ETs, encouraging listeners to focus on their own spiritual growth rather than getting caught up in negativity or disinformation. She also demonstrated her ability to channel light language and discussed her upcoming courses and certification programs through the Living Light Archives. The conversation ended with Sheila performing a light language transmission for the attendees, leaving them with a sense of peace and potential for personal healing.





Summary

Understanding Walk-Ins: A Transformative Experience

Sheila shared her experience of becoming a walk-in in 1999, describing how she went from being a sick person to experiencing a transformative event that gave her new abilities and perspectives. She explained that walk-ins are unique individuals who may have different experiences, ranging from partial soul exchanges to temporary imprints of information. Sheila noted that fewer walk-ins are arriving as more people are able to raise their vibrational frequency and anchor higher aspects of their consciousness.





Walk-Ins and Their Higher Missions

Sheila discussed her experience as a walk-in, explaining that she retained few memories of her previous life but quickly developed a new identity and mission focused on spiritual teachings and healing modalities. She emphasized that walk-ins are of higher vibration and always come with a specific mission to assist humanity, often during tumultuous periods. Brian and other participants asked questions about Sheila's memories, the hierarchy of extraterrestrial beings, and the relationship between ETs and humanity, to which Sheila responded by highlighting the importance of consciousness and the interconnectedness of all beings across different dimensions and species.

Brian inquired about the three waves of souls concept by Suzy Hansen, but Sheila clarified that she does not read other people's works to maintain her own knowledge and experiences.





Extraterrestrial Transformation and Connection

Sheila shared her personal transformation journey from a Southern Baptist background to embracing extraterrestrial concepts and consciousness, noting how this shift led to the loss of previous friendships but also allowed her to develop new, authentic relationships. Brian expressed curiosity about his own Arcturian energy, which Sheila explained she could sense through geometric structures in his holographic field, characterized by an electric blue hue. Sheila advised others to approach discussions about extraterrestrial experiences with honesty and detachment, emphasizing the importance of meeting people where they are and sharing knowledge in a non-threatening way.





Galactic Family Conversations

Sheila shared her experiences with the Mantis beings and her work with Barbara Lamb, who encouraged her to write about her soul upgrades and walk-in experiences. Brian and Sheila discussed the importance of meeting people where they are in conversations about extraterrestrial life and other dimensions, with Sheila emphasizing the concept of our "galactic family" rather than aliens. Jonah expressed his approach of using everyday language and playful scenarios to engage others in discussions about the unexplained, while also acknowledging the need for patience and grounding in his own spiritual journey.

Continued in Part 2.





