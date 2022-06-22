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Why were the architects of the Holocaust never brought to justice?
The Truth About Psychiatry
The Truth About Psychiatry
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378 views • June 22, 2022

The Nazis killed millions. Their justification was psychiatry and psychology’s theory of eugenics—that certain people were inferior and should be exterminated and their kind bred out of the race.

In November 2010, Dr. Frank Schneider, president of the German Association of Psychiatrists issued a public apology for psychiatry’s creation of the ideology that developed Nazi euthanasia and their role in the selection of those to be murdered as well as murdering others themselves.


German psychiatrists created the “racial hygiene” movement, which began with the work of eugenicist Alfred Ploetz in 1895. The idea stemmed from English psychologist Francis Galton who in 1883 coined the term “eugenics,” which he defined as “the science of improving the stock.”


Almost 40 years after Ploetz wrote The Fitness of Our Race and the Protection of the Weak, his theories gained supremacy with the passage of the 1933 Sterilization Act in Nazi Germany and the concept of “lives unworthy of living.” This led to psychiatrists in Germany murdering tens of thousands of people that were “racially or mentally unfit,” long before the Holocaust began, and these same psychiatrists helped establish the killing centers during the Holocaust. Millions of people were killed during the Holocaust in Germany.

https://www.cchr.org/documentaries/age-of-fear/creating-the-holocaust.html

https://www.cchrint.org/2011/03/21/25-good-reasons-why-psychiatry-must-be-abolished/

https://www.cchrint.org/2020/07/14/group-warns-parents-that-eugenics-is-being-repackaged-as-mental-health-care/

https://www.cchrint.org/2021/05/13/cchr-racism-task-force-agrees-american-psychiatry-has-a-lot-to-apologize-for/





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violencepsychiatryshootingmurdergunsuicidemindcontrolmassdrugmentalpsychologyhomicidepsychiatristagitationpsychologistrampage
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