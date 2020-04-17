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YAH'S Amightywind Ministry 26 Years On The Internet! Prophet Elisheva Encourages The Body of YAHUSHUA/JESUS Worldwide!
Yahsladyinred - Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu
Yahsladyinred - Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu
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32 views • April 17, 2020
YAH'S Amightywind Ministry 26 Years On The Internet! Prophet Elisheva Encourages The Body of YAHUSHUA Worldwide!

Happy Birthday Amightywind Ministry and Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu!
We welcome you to join with us in this amazing 30 day celebration from 4-4-2020 to 4-5-2020. If you want to send a video you can go to the website and click on the contacts button and send it through. If you want to keep your video private please mention it and don't worry it will remain private.

PRAISE YAH for HIS OWN Amightywind Ministry for 26 Years of Preaching and Teaching the True GOSPEL OF YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH leading millions of souls worldwide to Salvation in HIS GLORIOUS NAME.
YAHUSHUA is our only Salvation and Blessed Hope!
Let All of Heaven and Earth Rejoice!
YAH’s AlmightyWind Prophecies are now ringing forth through HIS Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu in over 52 languages!

* * * * * * *
http://amightywind.com

Full song "Don't Muzzle MY Prophets" as heard in outro
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c7hYOKZN22w

****

please check out our new exciting Brighteon account of yahsladyinred. Brighteon is a network that promotes freedom of speech and is a great alternative to Youtube.
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/amightywind8

please check out YAH’S Tube Amightywind’s Official Video Sharing sight
https://www.yahstube.com/

YAHUVEH’S Prophecies
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html

YAHUSHUA’S Salvation Prayer Page - In many languages https://www.amightywind.com/en/salvationprayer.html

Salvation prayer video: "Come to YAHUSHUA Today"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
Please go to Amightywind Prophecy 147 to see the Words of the entire Salvation video that is actually a Prophetic Word and a Salvation Prayer combined.

GREAT SACRED HEBREW NAMES OF THE HOLY TRINITY
https://www.amightywind.com/en/hebrewnames.html

YAH’S Amightywind websites in many languages
https://www.amightywind.com/en/sites.html

YAH AND YAHUSHUA Expose The Soon Coming Mark of the beast 666!
https://www.amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html

Evil Shepherds and False Prophets Exposed Before The World
https://www.amightywind.com/en/falseprophetsteaching.html
Keywords
jesusyahushuaapostlesprophetsthe internetapostolicgodly sorrow unto repentancethe ruach ha kodeshyahuveh godholiness unto yahholy spirit of yahamightwind ministryworldwide webthe underground true churchremembrance before yahoutpouring of the spirit of yahuveh30 days rejoicing
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