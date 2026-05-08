I Take More from You Lucifer 5-6-26@5:39 PM Shared 5-8-26

A word of warning from my lovely Jesus Christ to the dark kingdom that He is limiting their allowances concerning computer imaging and such like. After I speak on the sun & moon standing still by God's hands when Joshua prayed and how it relates to the way science says the earth operates.

Joshua 10:12-14

12 Then spake Joshua to the Lord in the day when the Lord delivered up the Amorites before the children of Israel, and he said in the sight of Israel, Sun, stand thou still upon Gibeon; and thou, Moon, in the valley of Ajalon.

13 And the sun stood still, and the moon stayed, until the people had avenged themselves upon their enemies. Is not this written in the book of Jasher? So the sun stood still in the midst of heaven, and hasted not to go down about a whole day.

14 And there was no day like that before it or after it, that the Lord hearkened unto the voice of a man: for the Lord fought for Israel.





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