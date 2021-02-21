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"I Need Thee Every Hour" by Anne Hawks & R Lowry with Meg Rayborn Dawson for MegzMuzik
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30 views • February 21, 2021
I need Thee every hour,
Most gracious Lord.
No tender voice like thine,
Can peace afford.
Chorus:
I need Thee, oh I need Thee
Every hour I need Thee!
Oh, bless me now, my Savior,
I come to Thee!
I need Thee every hour,
Stay thou nearby.
Temptations lose their power
When thou are nigh.
I need Thee every hour,
In joy or pain.
Come quickly and abide,
Or life is vain.
I need Thee every hour,
Most holy One.
Oh, make me thine indeed,
Thou blessed Son
Most gracious Lord.
No tender voice like thine,
Can peace afford.
Chorus:
I need Thee, oh I need Thee
Every hour I need Thee!
Oh, bless me now, my Savior,
I come to Thee!
I need Thee every hour,
Stay thou nearby.
Temptations lose their power
When thou are nigh.
I need Thee every hour,
In joy or pain.
Come quickly and abide,
Or life is vain.
I need Thee every hour,
Most holy One.
Oh, make me thine indeed,
Thou blessed Son
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