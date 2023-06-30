Create New Account
The Five Errors Of The Founding Fathers
The Hard Right View
This essay is not an attack on some notable persons, it is an attempt to place the establishment of the US firmly within a theoretical framework that demonstrates from Eden to the present, the same system has been employed to create theories and nations and despite superficial differences, the fundamentals remain common to every human creation throughout the last 6,000 years, at least in the West. Lets be honest, if the U.S. was perfect it would not have problems and accepting it has some quite serious problems, the framework on which it was built was imperfect, meaning it has error. This essay simply claims there are five main ones common to all Western nations. We argue the US was inserted into established history. Its founding did not break precedent and while it moved the needle forward in many important ways it remains a modern car built with an older technology. What is done here is point out the flaws in the design to better understand the problems the US and all developed nations are experiencing.

Keywords
constitutionstatesfounding

