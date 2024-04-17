'MOST CORRUPT FAMILY IN WHITE HOUSE HISTORY' | Rep James Comer

Rep James Comer: Media still refusing to cover 'biggest political scandal of my lifetime'
NEWSMAX: 'MOST CORRUPT FAMILY IN WHITE HOUSE HISTORY': Amid the ongoing look into Biden family business dealings, Rep. James Comer joins "Eric Bolling The Balance" with latest steps and to respond to establishment media sources intent on obsessing over Trump while ignoring the Biden family.
