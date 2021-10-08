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Prophetic Poetry: At the end of the day, Life and death, 7 seals to be opened
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76 views • October 08, 2021
This is a prophetic word, yet more a poetry, given on September the 22nd, 2021. at 10pm.
It very much reflects the end of this age.
Some of it refers to the book of revelation with the 7 seals to be opened.
When that will be I have no clue - also, how it will physically look like, surely not nice.
May the Holy Spirit lead you through this word.
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-09-22-pdf-download/
Or if you need footages for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5 - will give me a povision.
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternatively if you are looking for more/other stuff and use the referal, I will get a little bit as well; for that, use the next link: https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
However, the best and easiest way to help me getting through is though donations - if you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
It very much reflects the end of this age.
Some of it refers to the book of revelation with the 7 seals to be opened.
When that will be I have no clue - also, how it will physically look like, surely not nice.
May the Holy Spirit lead you through this word.
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-09-22-pdf-download/
Or if you need footages for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5 - will give me a povision.
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternatively if you are looking for more/other stuff and use the referal, I will get a little bit as well; for that, use the next link: https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
However, the best and easiest way to help me getting through is though donations - if you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
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