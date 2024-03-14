Ep. 81: Dr. Pierre Kory

They’re still claiming the ’rona vax is safe and effective.

Yet somehow Dr. Pierre Kory treats hundreds of patients who’ve been badly injured by it.

Why is no one in the public health establishment paying attention?





Tucker Carlson Network On X | 13 March 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/the-tucker-carlson-encounter-pierre-kory/

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1768033041568727391