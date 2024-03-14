Ep. 81: Dr. Pierre Kory

They’re still claiming the ’rona vax is safe and effective.
Yet somehow Dr. Pierre Kory treats hundreds of patients who’ve been badly injured by it.
Why is no one in the public health establishment paying attention?
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 13 March 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/the-tucker-carlson-encounter-pierre-kory/
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1768033041568727391
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.