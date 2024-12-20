© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rylsk Pedagogical College after arrival, eyewitnesses report.
❗️The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled Rylsk in the Kursk region, preliminarily, with six NATO ATACMS missiles
Adding:
What is known:
- the strike was carried out at about 15:30 on Friday;
- HIMARS missiles were used. Some were shot down by air defense;
- all the wounded are receiving assistance;
- the buildings of the House of Culture, the sports and recreation center, the pedagogical college, the school, the fire department and other social facilities were damaged;
- a criminal case has been opened under the article "terrorist act".