Greta Thunberg coming to UK to Brainwash Kids

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Meeting place for anti Greta protest strategy is in front of Bristol central library 10:30am.
We have to wake the kids up to the fear mongering lies on climate change. Come and be heard on Friday 28th February at the College Green in Bristol at 11:00am !
https://www.facebook.com/events/92688...