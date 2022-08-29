Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creators Perspective on Intervention Versus Interference

VA #108 Creator's Perspective on Intervention Versus Interference





Description:

Interacting with others has many rules and pitfalls. How can people develop a knack for doing the right thing more often than not? If an action done while being a good Samaritan ends up causing harm, how is the karmic responsibility sorted out? How can parents and teachers strike the right balance to promote growth and learning but avoid being overprotective? What are the complications and mitigating factors when one causes the death of another? Is there something sinister behind the current complications in simply asking someone on a date? Creator explains why human psychology is still largely a mystery, and how divine intervention through prayer and healing requests can make all the difference. Join us!

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