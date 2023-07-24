Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Machinegun Preacher Sam Childers: I've Been Rescuing Children For 25 Years In Jesus' Name
channel image
Sons of Liberty
837 Subscribers
15 views
Published Yesterday

As child trafficking makes its way into the American consciousness, there's a man that's been rescuing children in Africa for more than a quarter of a century. He's had a movie made about his life and conversion to King Jesus and is doing much more than just rescuing these children. He's building the Kingdom of God through discipleship on all fronts. The Machinegun Preacher, Sam Childers, joins me in this episode to tell his story and to challenge people to do something, not just give money but put boots on the ground to save the children.


Help support the channel:

CashApp: $TheRealTimBrown

Zelle email: t.brown.hattrick (At) Gmail (dot) com

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TheRealTimBrown

Grab This Bucket Of Heirloom Seeds & Get Free Shipping With Promo Code TIM: https://heavensharvest.com/collections/seed-kits/products/heirloom-vegetable-seed-bucket?variant=34283425333292

Protect Yourself From 5G, EMF & RF Radiation: https://www.emfsol.com/?aff=ctQ9GqtsMfLBD3XJZ

Build Your Own Food Forest & Save 5% With Promo Code TIMBROWN: https://shop.foodforestabundance.com/TIMBROWN

Stockpile Food For The Future: https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=5131805.ffe1a3

Stockpile Your Ammo & Save $15 On Your First Order: https://ammo.com/i/aGRNd0wwRGwxTFE9c

Save Up To 66% Off MyPillow with Promo Code TIMBROWN: https://www.mypillow.com/sonsofliberty

Get A Great Deal On A Satellite Phone: https://satellitephonestore.com/?affiliate=liberty

Gain Cell Phone Freedom With Volta Wireless and Get Your First Month For Just $9.99 With Promo Code USA1: https://www.voltawireless.com/

One Simple Way To Detoxify: https://timbrown.thegoodinside.com/pbx-trial-offer-557846


Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive


Follow us on Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/sonsoflibertyra


Grab our feed on Locals: https://thesonsoflibertyradio.locals.com/


Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia


https://sonsoflibertyradio.com


https://sonsoflibertymedia.com


Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/


Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate


Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/

Keywords
christianitymoneyjobsgerard butlerugandaconeyorphanagesmachinegun preachersam childerslearning trades

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket