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FULL SHOW: The End Of Chris Wray: Two Major Cover Ups Could Be The Undoing Of FBI Director
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110 views • June 25, 2021
The murder of John McAfee is undeniable as more evidence piles up that he wouldn’t commit suicide and that the U.S. government may have been involved. Owen Shroyer exposes two massive scandals and how he believes they will be the end of FBI Director, Chris Wray. Maj Toure is in-studio to discuss a wide variety of issues and talk about how America is rising up to be free once again. Nancy Pelosi announces the frightening Democrat plan to use January 6th as an excuse to lock up any and all Trump supporters for as long as they see fit. Owen also covers the stories and angles the others in the media miss.
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