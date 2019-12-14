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Women Are WILD - Get THIS Right Gentlemen - You'll Have Better Relationships - The PRIMAL PRIORITIES
The Body House Chronicles
The Body House Chronicles
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54 views • December 14, 2019
The REAL Differences Between Men & Women... Are The PRIMAL POLARITIES - Women Are Wild - Men Are Adventurous

Men and Women Are EQUAL but NOT the SAME...

One of the biggest differences begins in the essential natures of men and women.

In my experience, as a woman in my middle years, I've determined that Women Are Wild and Men Are Adventurous.

Take a few minutes to watch this video and discover why I know this to be true...

Thank you and have a sensual day, Dyann xoxo

*****

The Body House Main Site - http://thebodyhouse.biz/

The Relaters Manual - http://thebodyhouse.biz/category/relaters-manual-guide-men/

Dyann on Niteflirt - https://www.niteflirt.com/The%20Body%20House

On Twitter - https://twitter.com/dyannbridges

On Switter - https://switter.at/@DyannBridges

On Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thebodyhouse1/

On Tryst - https://tryst.link/massage/dyann-bridges

Connect and Join the NEW counterculture - https://confirmsubscription.com/h/i/CD6F0D6A24C9B45C

ALL LINKS - https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1

NEWSLETTER - The Body House Chronicles - Chronicling the fringe... https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/

We focus on the providers, sellers and business owners in each of the 3 fringe industries of sex, cannabis & psychics and discuss the growing global control by The Hidden Hand.

Contact Dyann at: [email protected]
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