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Schools Were Bribed With Big Money To Keep The Masks On Children—Lawsuits Coming
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651 views • April 14, 2022
Schools Were Bribed With Big Money to Keep the Masks on Children—Lawsuits Coming
"These schools get the money only if they keep the masks on... 7.8 million dollars went to one high school, Ichabod Crane, and parents said, 'We want to see the contracts,' and the school board filed out."
"It is time for these people to be charged with all of the crimes, criminal offenses, that they are guilty of, and James Ostrowski will teach us how."
"These schools get the money only if they keep the masks on... 7.8 million dollars went to one high school, Ichabod Crane, and parents said, 'We want to see the contracts,' and the school board filed out."
"It is time for these people to be charged with all of the crimes, criminal offenses, that they are guilty of, and James Ostrowski will teach us how."
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