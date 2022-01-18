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Karen Kingston BOMBSHELL Revelations - Never-ending Vaccines, Tracking Devices in Vaccines & AI
Iconoclast
Iconoclast
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225 views • January 18, 2022
HERE IS A LIST OF SITES WITH IMPORTANT RESOURCES BELOW.
FIND OUT IF YOU GOT A TOXIC SHOT: https://howbadismybatch.com/

ARCHIVE OF INDEPENDENT SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH ON THE COVID VACCINES: https://www.orwell.city/p/archivo.html

INTERNATIONAL GRAND JURY ON COVID DEPOPULATION MURDERS AND GENETIC TOTAL ENSLAVEMENT: https://grand-jury.net/


YOUTUBE, BRIGHTEON, BITCHUTE, AND MANY OTHER VIDEO PLATFORMS ARE CENSORING THE HIGHEST LEVEL OF INFORMATION.
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PLEASE LIKE, SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE TO MY CHANNEL.
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