Don Trump Jr: Dr. Peter Navarro Is Just A Patriot. He's In Prison For Nonsense
Published 14 hours ago

Donald Trump Jr. On Dr. Peter Navarro: "This Guy Is Just A Patriot. He's In Prison For Nonsense"

Dr Navarro had a message for the War Room posse: Thank you for all the letters of encouragement. Ive literally received thousands of letters. 

Keywords
war roompeter navarrodon trump jrsteve bannon

