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The Economy Feels Fake Right Now | Andy Schectman
Sarah Westall
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Andy Schectman, president of Miles Franklin, rejoins the Friday Night Economic Review to discuss the rapidly shifting global economic landscape and the deeper forces shaping today’s markets.

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Tonight we explore the idea that we may be living through a manufactured economic boom. Is the massive push into AI, data centers, and infrastructure truly organic market demand, or is it being amplified synthetically to sustain growth and confidence in a weakening system? While AI clearly offers real industrial and technological benefits, the scale, speed, and breadth of the current expansion raise important questions. What else may be driving it?

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We also discuss the Strait of Hormuz — the world’s most critical oil and trade route — and the growing geopolitical implications of Iran reportedly accepting Chinese yuan payments for passage through the region. What does this signal about the accelerating shift away from the U.S. dollar and the changing global power structure?

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This and much more tonight with Andy Schectman.

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Protect your assets with a company you can trust - Get the private & better price list - Go to https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

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MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further

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