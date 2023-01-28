https://gettr.com/post/p26km0o3ce1

1/26/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 68: Many passersby were attracted by the elaborate placards made by our fellow fighters and stopped by our protest site in the building where Paul Hastings is located; a filmmaker was very excited after interviewing us and said he would always stand with us and actively spread the information about the NFSC’s activities

#peacefulprotest #NFSC #PaulHastings #OMelvenyMyers #OMM #CCPinfiltration #LucDespins #WhistleblowersMovement #GrandCentralTerminal





1/26/2023 对邪恶说不第68天：在纽约普衡办公大楼的抗议现场，战友们精心制作的牌子吸引了不少路人驻足；一位电影制作人在对我们进行采访后非常激动，表示他会永远和我们站在一起，积极传播新中国联邦的活动

#和平抗议 #新中国联邦 #普衡 #美迈斯 #中共渗透 #卢克 #爆料革命 #中央车站



