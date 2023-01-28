https://gettr.com/post/p26km0o3ce1
1/26/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 68: Many passersby were attracted by the elaborate placards made by our fellow fighters and stopped by our protest site in the building where Paul Hastings is located; a filmmaker was very excited after interviewing us and said he would always stand with us and actively spread the information about the NFSC’s activities
#peacefulprotest #NFSC #PaulHastings #OMelvenyMyers #OMM #CCPinfiltration #LucDespins #WhistleblowersMovement #GrandCentralTerminal
1/26/2023 对邪恶说不第68天：在纽约普衡办公大楼的抗议现场，战友们精心制作的牌子吸引了不少路人驻足；一位电影制作人在对我们进行采访后非常激动，表示他会永远和我们站在一起，积极传播新中国联邦的活动
#和平抗议 #新中国联邦 #普衡 #美迈斯 #中共渗透 #卢克 #爆料革命 #中央车站
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.