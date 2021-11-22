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Islands and Biblical Prophecies
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60 views • November 22, 2021
Are there biblical prophecies that those who live on islands and coastal regions should know about? Are islands mentioned in the Old and New Testaments? Is there a massive earthquake prophesied to occur shortly after the gathering at Armageddon? How might islands be affected by that as well as scorching heat? Is there enough water to raise the sea levels by 270 feet? Will all in the islands perish? What about salvation? Are there steps that those who live on islands should take? Do they have 10,000 years or perhaps ten or less? Did Jesus make any prophesies that look to affect those on islands or coastal regions? Dr. Thiel addresses these issues with scriptures and some scientific facts.
A written article of related interest is available titled "Islands and Bible Prophecy" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/islands.htm
A written article of related interest is available titled "Islands and Bible Prophecy" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/islands.htm
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