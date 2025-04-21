© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Iran could ‘FLATTEN ISRAEL IN A DAY’ – Former US colonel Douglas Macgregor
“Iran’s arsenal of missiles is ENORMOUS. They have the power to go to war,” Douglas Macgregor emphasized.
But Tehran has repeatedly chosen TO AVOID WAR, he reminded, and no one in the Middle East is interested in a war except Israel and the United States.