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Coal output jackpot India hits new record producing 777 million tons
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10 views • May 11, 2022
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India has reached news highs in its coal output with around 777 millions tons of it produced in the past year. New Dehli has now faced increasing calls by Western nations to switch to renewable sources, but received little of the promised support for a green energy transition, an energy expert says.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13r4y1-coal-output-jackpot-india-hits-new-record-producing-777-million-tons.html
India has reached news highs in its coal output with around 777 millions tons of it produced in the past year. New Dehli has now faced increasing calls by Western nations to switch to renewable sources, but received little of the promised support for a green energy transition, an energy expert says.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13r4y1-coal-output-jackpot-india-hits-new-record-producing-777-million-tons.html
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